Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 26/5

Vòng bảng U20 World Cup 2017:
Bảng B:
15h00 - 26/5: U20 Đức - U20 Vanuatu
15h00 - 26/5: U20 Mexico - U20 Venezuela
Bảng A:
18h00 - 26/5: U20 Anh - U20 Hàn Quốc
18h00 - 26/5: U20 Guinea - U20 Argentina
Bảng E:
15:00 - 25/5: U20 Pháp 4-0 U20 Việt Nam (VTV6 & VTV6 HD)
18:00 - 25/5: U20 New Zealand 3-1 U20 Honduras
Bảng F:
15:00 - 25/5: U20 Ecuador 1-2 U20 Saudi Arabia
18:00 - 25/5: U20 Senegal 0-1 U20 Mỹ
Đá play-off Bundesliga:
01h30 - 26/5: Wolfsburg - Braunschweig
Copa Libertadores 2017 (Cúp C1 Nam Mỹ):
07:45 - 25/05: CA Penarol 2-0 Jorge Wilstermann
07:45 - 25/05: Palmeiras 3-1 Atletico Tucuman
05:30 - 26/05: River Plate - Dep.Independiente Medellin
05:30 - 26/05: Club Sport Emelec - Melgar
07:45 - 26/05: Atletico Nacional - Barcelona SC(ECU)
07:45 - 26/05: Estudiantes La Plata - Botafogo (RJ)
07:45 - 26/05: Guarani CA - Deportes Iquique
07:45 - 26/05: Gremio (RS) - Zamora Barinas
VCK U20 Futsal châu Á 2017:
19h30 - 25/05: Thái Lan Futsal U20 - Uzbekistan Futsal U20
Giải bóng đá nữ VĐQG 2017:
16:00 - 25/05: TP.HCM II - Hà Nội II
18:30 - 25/05: Sơn La - Hà Nội I
Q.C