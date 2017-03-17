7

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 26/5

26 Tháng Năm 20174:06 SA(Xem: 7)

Vietnamnet cập nhật kết quả các trận đấu đêm qua và rạng sáng nay nhanh nhất, chính xác nhất.

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 26/5

Vòng bảng U20 World Cup 2017:

Bảng B:

15h00 - 26/5: U20 Đức - U20 Vanuatu

15h00 - 26/5: U20 Mexico - U20 Venezuela

Bảng A:

18h00 - 26/5: U20 Anh - U20 Hàn Quốc

18h00 - 26/5: U20 Guinea - U20 Argentina

Bảng E:

15:00 - 25/5: U20 Pháp 4-0 U20 Việt Nam (VTV6 & VTV6 HD)

18:00 - 25/5: U20 New Zealand 3-1 U20 Honduras

Bảng F:

15:00 - 25/5: U20 Ecuador 1-2 U20 Saudi Arabia

18:00 - 25/5: U20 Senegal 0-1 U20 Mỹ

Đá play-off Bundesliga:

01h30 - 26/5: Wolfsburg - Braunschweig

Copa Libertadores 2017 (Cúp C1 Nam Mỹ):

07:45 - 25/05: CA Penarol 2-0 Jorge Wilstermann

07:45 - 25/05: Palmeiras 3-1 Atletico Tucuman

05:30 - 26/05: River Plate - Dep.Independiente Medellin

05:30 - 26/05: Club Sport Emelec - Melgar

07:45 - 26/05: Atletico Nacional - Barcelona SC(ECU)

07:45 - 26/05: Estudiantes La Plata - Botafogo (RJ)

07:45 - 26/05: Guarani CA - Deportes Iquique

07:45 - 26/05: Gremio (RS) - Zamora Barinas

VCK U20 Futsal châu Á 2017:

19h30 - 25/05: Thái Lan Futsal U20 - Uzbekistan Futsal U20

Giải bóng đá nữ VĐQG 2017:

16:00 - 25/05: TP.HCM II - Hà Nội II

18:30 - 25/05: Sơn La - Hà Nội I

Q.C

Ý kiến
Trang sau

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Trận đấu vòng chót Serie A ngày 28/5 dự kiến sẽ khép lại 25 năm Francesco Totti gắn bó với Roma, nhưng anh chưa có ý định giải nghệ.
(Xem: 9)
9

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Ngay sau khi đăng quang Europa League cùng Quỷ đỏ, Rooney quyết định sẽ nói lời chia tay MU để chuyển sang Trung Quốc chơi bóng kiếm bộn tiền.
(Xem: 18)
18

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Không khí ăn mừng của MU vẫn chưa dứt sau khi giành chức vô địch Europa League. Họ tiếp tục “vui hết cỡ” bên chiếc cúp vô địch Europa League trên chuyến bay trở về Manchester.
(Xem: 15)
15

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Tình huống hy hữu xảy ra trong trận đấu giữa Dorian Price và Jonathan Lecat, khi hai võ sĩ cùng đánh trúng đầu đối thủ gần như trong một thời điểm.
(Xem: 13)
13

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Không thể thi đấu, nhưng tiền đạo người Thụy Điển vẫn cố gắng ủng hộ đồng đội từ ngoài đường biên trong chiến thắng trước Ajax.
(Xem: 12)
12

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Hai CLB thành Manchester cam kết ủng hộ 1,3 triệu đôla cho Quỹ cứu trợ khẩn cấp.
(Xem: 10)
10

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Cựu trung vệ Frank Leboeuf muốn chứng kiến Zidane kế nhiệm chiếc ghế ở tuyển Pháp sau khi giành cú đúp La Liga và Champions League.
(Xem: 11)
11

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Giành Europa League, MU kiếm 80 triệu bảng, rộn ràng chia thưởng. Paul Pogba ngầm khoe Griezmann cập bến Old Trafford. Mourinho nói gì với Sir Alex sau khi ẵm cúp?
(Xem: 11)
11

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Việc Man Utd đánh bại Ajax với tỷ số 2-0, bằng một chiến thuật rất Jose Mourinho không lâu sau khi xảy ra vụ nổ bom ở Manchester, đã gợi mở nhiều suy nghĩ.
(Xem: 6)
6

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Ngôi sao người Brazil trở lại thăm CLB cũ và nhận được sự chào đón nồng nhiệt của các cầu thủ.
(Xem: 7)
7

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Nhà cầm quân người Bồ Đào Nha tin ông vẫn đang ở dưới bóng của các huyền thoại tại sân Old Trafford.
(Xem: 7)
7

26 Tháng Năm 2017
Tiền đạo của Man Utd công khai khẳng định anh nhận được nhiều lời đề nghị và vẫn đang trong quá trình cân nhắc tương lai.
(Xem: 7)
7
Trang sau